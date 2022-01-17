Somerset West, Bishopscourt and Claremont to be without electricity this week

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has announced that three of its areas will experience power outages this week, 17–23 January, due to necessary routine maintenance on its electrical infrastructure. The areas affected by these interruptions include Somerset West, Bishopscourt and Claremont.

“The City informs residents that maintenance will take place to allow them time to plan for the outage and to allow our teams sufficient time to complete the required maintenance,” the City said. Maintenance in Somerset West is scheduled for January 18 from 8am to 6pm. The suburbs that will be affected include Helderberg College, Richter, Saint Emillion, Acacia, Shiraz and Steen. For Bishopscourt, residents must anticipate outages on January 19 from 9am to 3.30pm. Areas affected include Upper Noreen, Bertha, Princess, Balfour, Noreen, Isabel and Angelina.

Claremont is scheduled for January 23 from 6am to 4pm with affected areas including Barons VW, Pinetree, Basset, Hampstead and vicinity. The municipality has also advised residents to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges and to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption. The City has also said that maintenance work will be done regardless of whether Eskom will announce load shedding or not.