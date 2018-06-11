Lotus River was in shock on Monday morning after a former Law Enforcement cop gunned down his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Cape Town - Lotus River was in shock on Monday morning after a former Law Enforcement cop gunned down his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Auxiliary officer Steven de Kock, 32, allegedly shot his wife, Samantha de Kock, 32, eight times as she left the house and then killed himself while their five-year-old son was in the house.

The couple’s home in Brookford Road was cordoned off by police shortly after 8 am as the lifeless body of the primary school teacher lay in the road.

Several relatives arrived on the scene throughout the morning and many started crying when they were informed about what had happened.

Scene

Samantha’s cousin, who asked not to be named, says she was among the first on the scene after being told by a police friend that something had happened at the house.

“I was at work and came here after my friend told me something was going on,” she explains.

The cousin says the couple had been having problems and had separated recently.

“They were married for about three years and they have a five-year-old son,” she says.

“I know that they were separated for three months and just last week she gave him another chance. We don’t know what led to this and are still in shock; the family is not taking this well.”

Steven’s father declined to comment.

Wounds

The source says Samantha had bullet wounds to her chest, arms and legs and that Steven aimed his private firearm under his chin and pulled the trigger.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirmed the incident and says police are now investigating murder and death inquest cases.

“According to available information, a 32-year-old man shot and fatally wounded a woman in her 30s. He then shot himself,” she says.

City Executive Director for Safety and Security, Richard Bosman, says while they are shocked and saddened by the incident, Steven was not employed as an officer at the time of his death.

“The City would like to point out, for the record, that the alleged shooter had previously been involved with the Volunteer Law Enforcement Auxiliary Service,” says Bosman.

Duties

“The reservist programme required members to complete a minimum of 16 hours of service per month. The former auxiliary officer had not conducted any duties in this capacity for at least six months and was thus no longer considered an active member.”

