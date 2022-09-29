Son ‘killed for being gay’

A grief-stricken mother says her son was murdered for being gay. Mvumisi Tshonephi, 26, left his Langa home to visit a friend and the next time his mom Nombonisi, 56, saw him he had been stabbed in the chest.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He said he was going to his friend’s place, and then later I received a call informing that he had been attacked and he was at the Day Hospital,” she explains. “When I arrived there I was told the doctor was busy with him, but I could see that they were hiding something from me. “They eventually told me that he passed on from the injuries.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The heart broken mom is adamant that her son was killed for being a homosexual. “I have seen on social media that there was a someone who actually highlighted that my son died because of his sexual preference. “He had been out for so many years and everyone accepted him in our area; they even called him ‘Chomi’.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I believe he was lured outside his friend’s place and stabbed by the two suspects.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms cops are investigating a murder case. “According to reports, on Sunday at about 11:30pm at Joe Slovo informal settlement in Langa, a 26-year-old male was stabbed with a sharp object in his chest by an unknown male,” Van Wyk says.

Story continues below Advertisement