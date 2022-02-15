Source of puppy supply chain of ‘serial offender’ under investigation

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation into the source of the puppy supply chain as a repeat offender continues to beg using puppies, despite animals in his care being confiscated on previous occasions and his arrest. Thirty-three-year-old Selwyn Taylor was arrested on Monday by Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Sea Point City Improvement Districts (CID) on the same charges over a week ago, the animal welfare organisation said on Tuesday.

Taylor was charged with contravening the Animal Keeping by-law as well as the Animal Protection Act. Last year, the amended animal keeping by-law prohibited begging with animals which was said to prevent animals from being exploited. Whereas denying any animal water is in direct contravention of the Animal Protection Act, specifically Section 2 (1) (c). The second batch of Taylor’s puppies were confiscated and taken to the Cape SPCA’s facility in Grassy Park where they are being kept for safekeeping and a veterinary check-up. “The Cape of Good Hope SPCA has launched an investigation into the source of the puppy supply chain and practises supporting their increased marketability with vaccination,” the organisation said after ascertaining Taylor vaccinates the puppies at a local vet in Sea Point before using the animals to either solicit money or to sell for money.

Last week, Taylor was arrested at a busy intersection near the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on the same charges and following an assault on Mayco Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas when SPCA’s Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse attempted to confiscate the animals from Taylor. “It was a surreal experience, having left the house in the hope of rescuing other animals, and then finding myself in between a scuffle, and being assaulted by a repeat offender who uses puppies as begging props,” Quintas said regarding last week’s incident. The 33-year-old spent two nights at the City’s central police station before being released on warning following his appearance at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on February 8.

The latest incident on Monday leads the SPCA to label Taylor as a serial offender. When the updated animal keeping by-law was published and passed in December last year, the SPCA lauded Section 12 subsection 1 - which prohibits begging with animals. “The by-law is not about preventing the homeless from having pets as companions but rather to prevent people from taking advantage of this,” the animal welfare organisation said.