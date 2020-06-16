South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 73 533, with another 88 deaths reported
Cape Town - South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have increased by 3495 to 70 038 over the past 24 hours, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
The country also recorded a further 88 Covid-19-related deaths.
The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 since the first patient was identified 101 days ago now stands at 1568, which represents a mortality rate of 2.1%, Mkhize said.
The Western Cape continues to have the highest number of infections and deaths, while the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga - with one Covid-19-linked fatality each - have recorded the lowest number of deaths.
Deaths and recoveries
Of the latest deaths, 73 were from Western Cape, 9 from the Eastern Cape and 6 frm Gauteng.
The statistics released by Mkhize on Sunday show that 39 867 people have recovered from Covid-19 to date. This represents a recovery rate of 54.2%.
To date, 1 148 933 tests have been conducted cumulatively with a total of 26 975 new tests over the past 24 hours.
Eastern Cape schools placed under custodianship of provincial health department
DA provincial spokesperson on Education said the provincial Health department “is in chaos and has proven itself unable to manage its response to the current Covid-19 crisis.”
Cassim said placing the task of custodianship of schools in their hands places the lives of pupils at risk.
He said the education department needed to own its shortcomings, “and if it is unable to do so the premier, Oscar Mabuyane, needs to step in.”
“Since May I have repeatedly called on the premier to personally oversee and guide Education MEC Fundile Gade, and his department in relation to the Covid-19 response,” he said.
Vuyiseka Mboxela, the spokesperson for Education MEC Fundile Gade, said every school in the province has been paired with a Health facility. That means, in every ward or area where there is a school, there is an identified clinic to be an instant response to any noticed sickness of pupils and teachers during school hours.
Mboxela said this occurred because there is a need for health assistance in a school be it orientation on Covid-19 or teaching about precautionary measures and testing. This is done under the guidance of the health officials at the clinic identified to service the school.
