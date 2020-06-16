South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 73 533, with another 88 deaths reported

Eastern Cape schools placed under custodianship of provincial health department

DA provincial spokesperson on Education said the provincial Health department “is in chaos and has proven itself unable to manage its response to the current Covid-19 crisis.”





Cassim said placing the task of custodianship of schools in their hands places the lives of pupils at risk.





He said the education department needed to own its shortcomings, “and if it is unable to do so the premier, Oscar Mabuyane, needs to step in.”





“Since May I have repeatedly called on the premier to personally oversee and guide Education MEC Fundile Gade, and his department in relation to the Covid-19 response,” he said.



