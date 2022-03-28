Southern Cape cops nab 12 alleged sexual offenders during operation

Cape Town - The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offences unit (FCS) based in George managed to apprehend 12 suspects for sexual offences perpetrated in George and surrounding Garden Route towns. According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie, a tracing operation was conducted from Wednesday until Friday morning, which led to the arrests.

“The tracing operation was aimed at the detection of known wanted suspects as well as those against whom a warrant for their arrest has been issued by the court. “Focused on a positive outcome, detectives arrested three suspects for various sexual offences for whom warrants of arrest were issued, including a 44-year-old man for indecent exposure, in Pacaltsdorp, a 21-year-old man in a Knysna on a sexual assault case and a 42-year-old man in connection with a Plettenberg Bay rape case where the victim was violated during March 2018,” Pojie said. He said a further nine suspects were nabbed.

According to Pojie, three juveniles were among the nine arrested, and they were known and identified by their victims. The crimes were perpetrated within the Conville, Thembalethu and Knysna policing precincts. Most of the crimes occurred during March 2018.

The suspects are expected in court on Monday. “Most of these suspects are still in police custody and are expected to appear in the George and Knysna Magistrate’s Courts, respectively, on Monday, March 28, 2022. “Two of the juveniles are currently in detention at a youth and juvenile detention facility in George,” Pojie said.

He said police afforded all victims the necessary support. Western Cape police management lauded the team for bringing the sexual offenders to book. It said gender-based violence and femicide remained a priority for police, and all efforts are being made to ensure those on the wrong side of the law face the full might of the law once arrested.

