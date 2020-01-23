Johannesburg - Police in the Southern Cape believe they have discovered wreckage from a missing South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) plane which went missing on Thursday.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the search and rescue team was at the scene at a location between Mossel Bay and Great Brak River.

Pojie said misty weather conditions in the area were making search and rescue efforts difficult for the team.

He said the wreckage was discovered just after 1pm by a South African National Defence Force helicopter, which is part of the joint operation for the rescue efforts.

He said at this stage, police had yet to locate the crew members who were onboard the plane.

According to a TimesLive report, who received a picture of the alleged wreckage, the plane involved was the Cessna Citation, with the registration mark ZS-CAR.

Meanwhile, the Sacaa confirmed in a statement that it had been unable to make contact with its flight inspection unit aircraft that took-off from George Airport earlier on Thursday.

“The crew, two males and one female, took off at 10:40am from the George Airport on a flight calibration mission of navigational aids of the same airport.

“The air traffic control tower could not make contact with the aircraft ten minutes after take-off,” Sacaa said in a statement.

“The Air Traffic and Navigation Services immediately activated search and rescue. The regulator is in contact with the Search and Rescue team for further updates,” it said.

Calls made to SACAA spokesperson went unanswered on Thursday afternoon.