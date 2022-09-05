Southern Cape police make R1.1m dagga bust

Cape Town – On the cusp of completing a three-month operation, police in the Southern Cape uncovered an indoor dagga cultivation laboratory in George. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Christopher Spies, drugs and cultivating equipment with an estimated street value of R1.1 million were confiscated after police received a tip-off about illicit activities taking place at the premises.

“In a concerted effort to eradicate the proliferation, selling, and distribution of illicit drugs that generate serious as well as violent crimes, various police units conducted a clandestine operation at premises in George where drugs and cultivating equipment with an estimated street value of R1.1 million were confiscated. “The police contingent, comprising Western Cape Organised Crime Investigators (narcotics section), Garden Route District Intelligence, and the George Crime Prevention Unit, armed with a search warrant, descended on the premises at Stemmet Street, Blanco, where they discovered an indoor dagga cultivation laboratory where high-quality dagga was cultivated,” Spies said. Southern Cape police confiscated 38 dagga trees. Picture: SAPS He said officers confiscated 38 dagga trees and dried dagga.

Spies said cultivating equipment and two cellphones were seized. One suspect was arrested on charges of cultivating and dealing in drugs. “The 33-year-old suspect remains in custody and he is scheduled to appear in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” Spies said.