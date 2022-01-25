SPCA invites individuals to participate in its third annual Tats4Tails

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has partnered with Primal Culture Tattoo Studio to bring its third edition of Tats4Tails. The aim of this event is to raise R70 000 for animals awaiting homes from January 24 until January 30.

The SPCA bridges the gap between rescue and adoption for more than 1 000 animals annually. The organisation also has local celebrities such as the PJ Twins, Craig Lucas and KFM’s Brandon Leigh on board for this initiative. It costs R100 a day to ensure that one animal awaiting a forever home is taken care of, Belinda Abraham, Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson said.

“With a 7x7 cm tattoo costing only R700 and with all proceeds coming to the SPCA, getting one tattoo means the cost of caring for seven animals will be covered for a day or that one animal’s costs are covered for an entire week of care. “You’re not just getting a line for life, you’ll be giving a lifeline too,” Abraham said. Owner and tattoo artist of Primal Culture Tattoo Studio, Clinton Naidoo said the Cape of Good Hope SPCA had always been of service, not only to him, but many animal lovers across Cape Town.

“I have been honoured to offer my assistance in various ways since 1992. I was privileged to host the first SPCA Tats4Tails-a-thon in 2019, and I am pleased that it has now become a very popular annual event. I see this as my way of giving back and helping animals,” Naidoo said. Peer to peer fund-raiser and special events coordinator for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Natasha Johannes said the organisation was always amazed at the amount of support it receives. She said supporters can choose from a 7x7 cm tattoo design they like or bring along their own to their appointment.

“We also have a few surprises in store for our supporters so don’t miss out, book now to give and receive your lifelines, Johannes said. To book your appointment send a WhatsApp to 021 707 1299 or email [email protected] [email protected]