PORT ELIZABETH - Albert Fritz, the MEC for Community Safety in the Western Cape, has called on the public to submit comments to help the provincial police ombudsman (WCPO), JJ Brand, in a thorough investigation of the SAPS’ inability to bring anyone to book for the series of train arson attacks in the province. On 12 December 2019, a notice was published in the provincial government gazette inviting comments from the public on the investigation before 31 January 2020.

Fritz has called on members of the public to ensure their comments are submitted by the deadline.

Fritz approached the WCPO last year to investigate why SAPS had been unable to identify or arrest suspects involved in the number of train arson attacks, which have severely impacted on the Cape Town rail system.

Fritz said: “I encourage members of the public to provide their comments to enable the Ombudsman’s office to make an informed finding and recommendations. Submissions regarding the investigation can be made up until 31 January 2020.”