Cape Town – The fifth and final leg of the Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour will take place in Cape Town on Monday.
The bus will ride from the City Hall through the CBD and onto Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.
The route plan for Cape Town is as follows (all times approximate):
10h30: Tour starts at City Hall and bus departs along Darling Street
Left onto Adderley Street
Right onto Wale Street
Left onto Long Street
Right onto Buitensingel
Right onto Loop Street
Right onto Strand Street
Left onto Adderley Street
Right onto Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard
13h00: Second leg via N2 to Langa, Belhar and Elsies River
13h30: Take Bhunga Avenue offramp
Right onto Washington Drive towards Jakes Gerwel and right towards N2
14h30: Depart for Belhar via N2 and R300 onto Stellenbosch Arterial
Right onto Symphony Way into Robert Sobukwe
15h15: Left onto De la Rey Street through Ravensmead
Left onto Francie van Zijl Drive towards Uitsig and Elsies River
Left onto Jakes Gerwel onto the N2 and back to the hotel (arrival approximately 17h00)