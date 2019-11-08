Picture: Rabin Singh/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town – The fifth and final leg of the Springboks’ RWC Trophy Tour will take place in Cape Town on Monday. The bus will ride from the City Hall through the CBD and onto Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.

The route plan for Cape Town is as follows (all times approximate):

10h30: Tour starts at City Hall and bus departs along Darling Street

Left onto Adderley Street

Right onto Wale Street

Left onto Long Street

Right onto Buitensingel

Right onto Loop Street

Right onto Strand Street

Left onto Adderley Street

Right onto Hertzog Boulevard onto Nelson Mandela Boulevard

13h00: Second leg via N2 to Langa, Belhar and Elsies River

13h30: Take Bhunga Avenue offramp

Right onto Washington Drive towards Jakes Gerwel and right towards N2

14h30: Depart for Belhar via N2 and R300 onto Stellenbosch Arterial

Right onto Symphony Way into Robert Sobukwe

15h15: Left onto De la Rey Street through Ravensmead

Left onto Francie van Zijl Drive towards Uitsig and Elsies River

Left onto Jakes Gerwel onto the N2 and back to the hotel (arrival approximately 17h00)