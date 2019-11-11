Cape Town - Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi thanked Capetonians who came out in their numbers to support the team.
“We as a team want to appreciate you, you guys carried us through the last couple of games. We hope that we made you proud and inspired you and the guys behind me have been amazing and we believe that we are a diverse team, just as you all guys are here today,” he said in the CBD.
The South African rugby team, the Springboks have arrived in Langa township in Cape Town on Monday.
Langa, one of the oldest townships in Cape Town is amongst areas to be visited during the final leg of the Springboks’ Victory Tour after winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The victory parade kicked off with a mini-concert at City Hall and the Grand Parade before the team took the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, Belhar and Elsies River.
A massive crowd gathered in front of the City Hall on Monday morning ahead of an appearance from the Springboks.