Port Elizabeth - Eskom on Thursday announced load shedding from 9 am on Friday, due to system constraints and depleted emergency resources.

The power utility said that it had been using pumped storage schemes and open cycle gas turbines to maintain capacity during the day. It said it would replenish these overnight.

Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding would continue at 9 am on Friday as the system "remains tight".

"The system operator will continue to monitor the power grid closely, and we will give an update early tomorrow morning once we have reviewed the performance of the power system overnight."

Eskom said that there had been a reduction on unplanned outages at 8 pm on Thursday. 

It again called on consumers to conserve electricity by, among others, switching off geysers during peak periods, reducing swimming pool cycles to three hours twice a day, turning off devices such as computers and printers, rather than using the stand-by mode.

"We apologise unreservedly to South Africans for the negative impact this may have on them. Customers are advised to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website or municipal websites depending on who supplies them," the power utility said.

