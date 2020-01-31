File picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Eskom on Thursday announced load shedding from 9 am on Friday, due to system constraints and depleted emergency resources. The power utility said that it had been using pumped storage schemes and open cycle gas turbines to maintain capacity during the day. It said it would replenish these overnight.

Eskom said Stage 2 load shedding would continue at 9 am on Friday as the system "remains tight".

"The system operator will continue to monitor the power grid closely, and we will give an update early tomorrow morning once we have reviewed the performance of the power system overnight."

Eskom said that there had been a reduction on unplanned outages at 8 pm on Thursday.