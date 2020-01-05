Cape Town - Stage 2 load shedding would continue from 8am on Sunday to 5am on Monday morning, as the system remains constrained and vulnerable, Eskom said.

"The conveyor belt failure at Medupi power station has since been repaired and the plant is feeding power into the grid. This incident, however, as well as a loss of additional generation units caused us to have to deplete our diesel and pump storage levels, which we need to restore as we head into the working week on Monday," the power utility said.