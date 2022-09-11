Stage 3 load shedding from tomorrow - this is the schedule

Load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 5am tomorrow. It will be then reduced to Stage 2 at 5am on Tuesday until Friday. According to the power utility, sufficient progress has been made in recovering the emergency generation reserves.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is expected that the dam levels at the pumped storage schemes will be fully replenished tomorrow morning. Eskom said each generation unit at Arnot and Majuba power stations returned to service overnight. Eleven generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next 24 hours. This will help ease the capacity constraints.

Story continues below Advertisement

A generation unit each at Tutuka power station and at Ingula pumped storage scheme were forced off-line for emergency repairs overnight. This is the load shedding timetable for the September 12 until the September 16. IOL