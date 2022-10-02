Stage 3 load shedding to continue until Thursday

The implementation of Stage 3 load shedding will be maintained until 5am on Thursday. According to Eskom, the continued load shedding is necessary due to the shortage of generation capacity as a result of persistent high levels of breakdowns.

“Following the shutdown of Camden Power Station due to the de-mineralised water contamination last week, the first of seven generating units returned to service on Saturday evening. The remaining units are anticipated to return to service over the next eight days, while one will remain on planned maintenance,” said Eskom in a statement released on Sunday. A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were returned to service. A generating unit each at Duvha, Kendal, Komati, Kusile, Matimba, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

The delay of two generating units at Kendal power station and one generating unit at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraint. The power utility said emergency generation facilities have been adequately replenished. Eskom currently have 6 893MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 168MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

The City of Cape Town has released a statement saying that it was able to generate additional capacity. 2 October Stage 3: 05:00 - 00:00

3 October Stage 3: 00:00 - 06:00 Stage 1: 06:00 - 14:00

Stage 2: 14:00 - 22:00 Stage 3: 22:00 - 06:00 4 October

Stage 1: 06:00 - 14:00 Stage 2: 14:00 - 22:00 Stage 3: 22:00 - 06:00

5 October Stage 1: 06:00 - 16:00 Stage 2: 16:00 - 22:00