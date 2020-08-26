State calls for two life sentences for Delvina Europa’s killer

Cape Town – The State prosecutor called for the court to sentence the killer of 6-year-old Delvina Europa from Elim to two life terms in the Bredasdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. Reagan Zietsman pleaded guilty to Delvina's murder on Tuesday. Zietsman, a neighbour of the girl, faced charges of kidnapping, rape, murder and defeating the administration of justice. Delvina was last seen on Sunday, March 24 2019 while playing in front of a neighbour’s home in Nuwestaat when she disappeared. The Grade 1 pupil from Elim Moravian Primary School was reported missing the next day, and on Tuesday the community found her body in a bush.

In his affidavit to the court, Zietsman detailed what he had done to Delvina.

He stated that he raped her in the bushes close to a school for the disabled, penetrated her with his penis and ejaculated into her vagina.

In order to keep Delvina quiet, he placed his hand over her nose and mouth, smothering her to death.

During arguments of aggravation and mitigation of sentencing, State prosecutor advocate Maria Marshall called Dr Louise Mari Kruger, who confirmed the cause of death to be consistent with smothering.

Marshall said Zietsman’s rape and murder charges were a prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment each.

His defence urged the court to only hand down one life sentence as their client had already pleaded guilty and not wasted the court’s time.

Marshall sought two life terms, 10 years' imprisonment for kidnapping and 12 years for defeating the administration of justice.

Zietsman has a previous conviction of rape for which he received a suspended sentence of five years on January 18 2017 in the same court.

He raped and murdered Delvina during his suspended sentence.

Marshall raised Zietsman's previous conviction of rape against a 15-year-old girl and said he should have learnt from his conviction and sentence but had not.

“That did not deter him. That shows the character of the person we are dealing with. He is a violent person. He has a perverse way of committing sexual offences against young people.

“His family took a court interdict against him because of his violent nature.

“The accused is a monster and a coward who preyed on a little girl who had no reason to die. She trusted him as he was friends with her father and he betrayed that trust," Marshall submitted to the court.

She told the court that the Western Cape had 75 murders of children in the past financial year and 42 children were murdered from January until June/July.

Zietsman is to be sentenced on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)