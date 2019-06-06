The spot where six bodies were found near Joostenberg Flakte in Kraaifontein. File picture: Cindy Waxa/African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - What was initially thought of as a case of mob justice in which the bodies of six men were found in an open field in Joostenberg Vlakte, has turned out be a carefully planned revenge attack. Fifteen men are standing trial in the Western Cape High Court, charged with the murders. The State alleges that the incident in December 2014 was a revenge attack and that the crime was premeditated.

The case, which began more than a year ago, has been postponed several times and it could take up to a couple of weeks for the prosecution to round up its case.

The eight legal representatives for the 15 accused will then start presenting the defence case. All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The bodies of the six men were found in an open veld at Red Hill, Joostenberg Vlakte on December, 10, 2014.

Their hands and feet were tied up with ropes and they were found lying face down on the ground on a heap of bricks and rocks.

The six had been stoned to death the previous day.

“According to the post-mortem examination the deceased died as a result of multiple blunt-force injuries to the head and sharp injuries to the chest.

“One of the accused’s DNA results were found on one of the ropes used to tie up the deceased and seized as an exhibit,” according to the prosecution.

Initially 16 suspects were arrested in connection with the attack; but one has already pleaded guilty to the murder. The remaining 15 are all facing six counts of murder and six of kidnapping.

Shortly after the incident police launched a massive manhunt and arrested the accused between December 17, 2014, and January 2015.

According to court documents, the attack emanates from the death of a security guard, Sabelo Dambisa, who was shot and killed while returning from work on December 2, 2014, in Kraaifontein.

“Tshepo Mathabela wished to seek revenge against the perpetrators by killing them he intended to do this by himself and arranged with others to assist him. Mathabela formed a plan to identify, search for, kidnap and intentionally kill the perpetrators with the assistance of the other accused,” the State claims.

