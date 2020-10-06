State to oppose bail as Amahle Quku murder accused’s trial is delayed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The man accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl in Philippi on June 20 appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Leonard Mzingeli, 25, declined to apply for bail in July after being charged with the murder of Amahle Quku. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Mzingela has not indicated his intention to seek bail. “His case has been postponed until November 17, 2020 for further investigation. “The accused abandoned his bail application earlier and has not indicated that he intends bringing up another bail application.

“The State will oppose the bail application if he does apply,” Ntabazalila said.

The teenager’s body was found in long grass along Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm. She was found naked and there were stones next to her badly bruised body.

It is unclear whether rape will be added to the charges.

At the time of Mzingela’s bail abandonment, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz welcomed the news.

“I have requested that members of the court-watching brief unit monitor this case and ensure that each leg of the criminal justice system is operating optimally," said Fritz at the time.

He said a strong message of “you will be caught and you will be prosecuted” needed to be sent to perpetrators of gender-based violence (GBV) and that police officials must treat GBV cases with the seriousness they deserve.

African News Agency (ANA)