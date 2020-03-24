Stay at home, avoid clinics and hospitals as Red Cross War Memorial Hospital cancels visits

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

JOHANNESBURG - The Western Cape has today reached a total of 125 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

Ahead of the lockdown measures put in place by the National Government, the Western Cape government is calling on residents to heed their call to stay at home, and if they must go out, to keep a 1.5 meter distance between themselves and others at all times.

According to Premier Alan Winde, the majority of infections in the province remain cases that have been imported from other countries, but there are cases where the patient has no travel history.





"That is why it is imperative that we stay home, to prevent the virus from spreading, and to stop our most vulnerable citizens from becoming infected," Winde said.





Avoiding hospitals, clinics





The Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital said visits were cancelled and that non-urgent operations would be postponed.





The hospital said p atients on chronic medication would be given two month’s supply where possible.





Patients who need to seek emergency life-saving care, family planning service and antenatal care can attend their facility as well as those who have had their appointments confirmed.





If you are not sure when to seek medical care, call 021 928 4102.





Red Cross War Memorial Children's hospital limiting services





Caregivers of patients with scheduled appointments at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital (RCWMCH) are must please call the RCWMCH hotline on 021 658 5852 weekdays between 08:00 and 16:00.



