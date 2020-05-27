Steenberg grandfather, 75, dies in park en route to shop

Residents of Steenberg in Cape Town were shocked when the body of a beloved grandfather was found in a local park after he collapsed and died while walking to the shop. The heartbroken wife of Michael Abrahams, 75, says all he wanted was to buy a new puzzle book, but sadly he did not make it. Hilda Parsons-Abrahams, 68, says on Monday afternoon he sat on the bed of their cottage at Mandolin Place Old Aged Home and said he wanted a new book. “He never walked alone because he had a bad heart,” she explains. “Four years ago he suffered two massive heart attacks and wasn’t steady on his feet.

“I came from the day hospital and he made me coffee and gave me muffins.

“Later in the day I walked to Shoprite, but it was closed and walked through the park and I saw something covered with a plastic bag and stones in the rain, but didn’t know it was his body."

SCENE: Michael’s body found in a Steenberg park

She walked back to their cottage and started asking if anyone had seen her husband when she learnt that children had found a body in the park and residents were trying to locate his family.

“I went and opened the plastic and the people even put a duvet over him,” says Hilda.

“I called: ‘Mike, wake up!’ I couldn’t believe he was dead, but the neighbours and police were very good to me and got me help.

“He was sick and just collapsed in the park. I am very sad.

“I met him here at Mandolin Place and after he asked me to marry him I told him I must first pray and only after a year I agreed. Mike was my first and only love. ”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms that an inquest case was registered for investigation and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

