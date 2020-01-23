Cape Town – Stellenbosch police are seeking the assistance of women who have been defrauded by a man with the name Rudi Brits. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town – Stellenbosch police are seeking the assistance of women who have been defrauded by a man with the name of Rudi Brits. It is alleged that Brits befriended wealthy women on a social media platform which led to romantic relationships. After moving in with the victims, he would borrow substantial amounts of money from them and disappear with the money and expensive household goods.

Brits was arrested by Eastern Cape Flying Squad in November 2019, police said.

The cases of theft and fraud were committed from 2010 until the date of his arrest on a Stellenbosch case, and a total of 20 cases are co-ordinated by Colonel Deon Beneke, the Acting Station Commander of Stellenbosch police station.

Victims of Brits that have not laid a complaint at SAPS yet are requested to contact Colonel Deon Beneke on 021 -8095109 or 0828509742 for assistance.