Stellenbosch University researcher joins CrowdFight Covid-19 initiative

Cape Town- Caroline Pule, a doctoral candidate from Stellenbosch University (SU), has joined the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.

The virus has infected hundreds of thousands of people globally. South Africa, like many other countries, is also facing the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with currently over 1,000 infection cases and five deaths.

Pule recently volunteered for the CrowdFight Covid-19 initiative in South Africa. This global organisation enables all volunteer scientists from various countries to work together in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in their fields of expertise.

Pule says that as a medical scientist with a background of working with one of the deadliest communicable diseases, drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), and serving in a number of health and sciences organisations, it was only logical to do something, even if it was only through volunteering, to help South Africa and the rest of the world wrestle with the spread of the coronavirus.

The multifaceted Pule is not only a researcher in TB at the Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics within SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, but she also shares her enthusiasm for science in schools through outreach programmes.