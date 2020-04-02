Stellenbosch University researcher joins CrowdFight Covid-19 initiative
Cape Town- Caroline Pule, a doctoral candidate from Stellenbosch University (SU), has joined the frontline in the battle against Covid-19.
The virus has infected hundreds of thousands of people globally. South Africa, like many other countries, is also facing the unprecedented challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, with currently over 1,000 infection cases and five deaths.
Pule recently volunteered for the CrowdFight Covid-19 initiative in South Africa. This global organisation enables all volunteer scientists from various countries to work together in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in their fields of expertise.
Pule says that as a medical scientist with a background of working with one of the deadliest communicable diseases, drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), and serving in a number of health and sciences organisations, it was only logical to do something, even if it was only through volunteering, to help South Africa and the rest of the world wrestle with the spread of the coronavirus.
The multifaceted Pule is not only a researcher in TB at the Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics within SU’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, but she also shares her enthusiasm for science in schools through outreach programmes.
She is vice-chairwoman of the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World, South African National Chapter (OWSD SANC). In addition, she is the director of the Caroline Pule Science and Literacy Foundation (CPSLF), which has a range of initiatives, including book donations, science clubs, a literacy centres campaign and a mentorship programme.
“Noticing what this Covid-19 pandemic is doing hit me very hard and I could not stop shedding tears of sadness. Due to my passion for global health, medical research and ensuring we have a disease-free nation, I got the urge to come forward and contribute in any way possible to mitigate the effects of Covid-19,” she says.
African News Agency (ANA)