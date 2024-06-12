Stellenbosch University to shut down Wilgenhof residence

Stellenbosch University (SU) has accepted a panel's recommendation to shut down its Wilgenhof Residence. The decision comes following allegations of initiation-like incidents at the establishment.

In January, IOL reported that “disturbing items” were found in two rooms at Wilgenhof during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence. In a statement issued by SU at the time, it said disturbing items have been removed and stored in safekeeping. These two rooms have been repainted and will be used for their original purpose. As a result, a panel consisting of the university's Deputy Registrar of Governance, Ethics and Compliance, an experienced independent Advocate from the Cape Bar and a former experienced university executive in higher education, reviewed the items and advised on the next steps.

In a statement on Wednesday, SU said its Rectorate unanimously accepted the principal recommendation that the Wilgenhof Residence should be closed. "The Rector will now recommend to Council that Wilgenhof Residence should be closed and that alternative uses be considered for the buildings. Council will consider the Rector’s recommendations at its meeting on June 24," SU said. SU Rector, Professor Wim de Villiers, assured staff, students and parents that the university will continue its commitment to being a welcoming and inclusive university.