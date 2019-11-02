Stepdad guilty of killing child









File picture: Pixabay Cape Town - “There isn’t a single moment when I don’t miss her. I just miss her too much. She was a strong child,” said Nombantu Elizebeth Bakana. Bakana was speaking to the Weekend Argus after her 3-year-old niece, Lumka Makhasi’s murderer, stepfather Lwando Sobekwa, was convicted in the Western Cape High Court by Judge Siraj Desai this week. Makhasi was in 2017 allegedly beaten and then hosed down by Sobekwa because she had messed herself the day before. Her mother, Khumbula Sobekwa, and Lwando had initially told friends and family that the child had had a fit and died. However, post-mortem result ruled she died from unnatural causes. The duo had fled their Driftsands home and moved to Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, before leaving for the Eastern Cape, where they were arrested.

The little girl had lived with her grandmother in Beaufort West since she was born and had come to Cape Town with her mother for the weekend when she was murdered.

Khumbula was charged along with her husband and later acquitted after the court found there was no evidence linking her to the crime.

Bakana said after Khumbula got married, she changed.

“We think he got married to her just for money. Even now, she doesn’t see that he is wrong.”

Sentencing will take place on Tuesday.

Weekend Argus