Bakana was speaking to the Weekend Argus after her 3-year-old niece, Lumka Makhasi’s murderer, stepfather Lwando Sobekwa, was convicted in the Western Cape High Court by Judge Siraj Desai this week.
Makhasi was in 2017 allegedly beaten and then hosed down by Sobekwa because she had messed herself the day before.
Her mother, Khumbula Sobekwa, and Lwando had initially told friends and family that the child had had a fit and died. However, post-mortem result ruled she died from unnatural causes.
The duo had fled their Driftsands home and moved to Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, before leaving for the Eastern Cape, where they were arrested.