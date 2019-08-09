Mushfiq Daniels from Rylands has been missing for four weeks now. He left South Africa last year to teach English in Vietnam.

Cape Town - The family of Mushfiq Daniels, from Rylands, who was last seen four weeks ago in Vietnam, have appealed to the public to help find him. The 28-year-old was last seen in Phu Nuan, Ho Chi Minh City, on Friday July 5, wearing red shorts and carrying a backpack, said his cousin, Imaad Isaacs, who is in Vietnam with Mr Daniels’s mother, Fahiema Abrahams, and her two sons.

Mr Isaacs said Mr Daniels had left South Africa in March last year to teach English at a school in Hanoi.

Mr Daniels’s family last spoke to him on Wednesday July 3. They became worried after not hearing from him for three weeks.

“A friend of his let his mother know that they had not seen him since July 5 and that they were worried.

“He said that he had seen him looking distressed, and he did not respond when he walked past him but only smiled.

“His mom became worried. We have been dealing with the local authorities in Vietnam, but we have no leads as yet,” he said.

Mr Isaacs said the family had checked out every possible lead without success.

He said he hoped CCTV footage could help trace Mr Daniels.

“We suspect that he has had a breakdown and is in distress, although this has never happened to him before. His mom is doing the best she can at the moment.

“Our best bet at the moment is that someone spots him and lets us know.

“We are liaising with the South African embassy and the locals who have not given us much help,” he said.

Spokesman for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, NM Kgwete, said that the department is aware of the situation and is rendering consular assistance to the Daniels family.

“His disappearance has been reported to the Vietnamese police and a missing person-case has been opened.

“At this stage there has been no leads and his whereabouts remain unknown.

“Efforts by the Vietnamese police to trace him are continuing,” he said.

Athlone News