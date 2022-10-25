Still no leads in Chinese woman’s kidnapping in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police said the investigation into the kidnapping of a Chinese national in Cape Town remains ongoing. The 27-year-old woman was snatched from the Blue Bottle liquor store in Bellville last week.

Story continues below Advertisement

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on all social media platforms. In the 60-second video, an outline of the store and its customers can be seen. The woman was snatched from this liquor store in Bellville. File Picture: Solly Lottering The woman, who is wearing a mask, can be seen behind the counter.

She can then be seen moving out from behind the counter and being approached by a man, light in complexion wearing red overalls, a peak cap with sunglasses at the top. A second man, dressed in dark clothing, also light in complexion, can be seen standing aside as the two speak. The man dressed in red speaks to the woman and shows her a piece of paper.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chinese national kidnapped in Bellville, Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/MeZimwv1cB — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) October 21, 2022 As the man in red speaks on what looks like his cell phone, a man, dark in complexion comes up behind the woman, his face is not visible due to the cap his wearing. He pulls out a gun and presses it against her back. Another man, dark in complexion wearing a blue jacket, draws a gun and then walks past the two men pushing the woman out by the door. The two men were initially seen by the woman standing aside.

Story continues below Advertisement

A third man comes from the store entrance and starts forcing shocked customers and employers to the back of the store. He searches behind the counter where the woman initially sat, but comes up empty-handed. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the woman was snatched on Wednesday, October 19.

He said the incident occurred just before noon. “Three armed men approached a security guard at a liquor store in Strand Street and threatened him with a firearm. “They then proceeded to the 27-year-old wife of the store manager and forcefully removed her from the premises, where after they fled the scene in a VW Polo. Arrests are yet to be made,” Swartbooi said.