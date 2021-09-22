Still no sign of student who was swept away by rip current at Camps Bay Beach

CAPE TOWN – After nearly two weeks, there seems to be no sign of the missing Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student who was swept away by a rip current at Camps Bay Beach. On Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, told IOL that there were no new developments in the case.

“Kindly be advised that the missing person is yet to be found. “The circumstances are still under investigation,” Traut said. Sfundo Ndumela, 21, a second year paralegal law student from Gauteng went missing on September 9, when visiting the beach with friends.

At the time, spokesperson for the the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Craig Lambinon said crews from the NSRI Bakoven and the City of Cape Town’s Water Rescue Network were activated immediately following reports of a drowning in between Camps Bay and Glen beach. “A local unidentified surfer attempted to reach the casualty before he disappeared under the water,” Lambinon said. He said by late afternoon the NSRI Bakoven’s sea rescue craft, Gemini Legend was deployed along with the EMS/AMS rescue helicopter to conduct a sea and air search.