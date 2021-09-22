Still no sign of student who was swept away by rip current at Camps Bay Beach
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN – After nearly two weeks, there seems to be no sign of the missing Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student who was swept away by a rip current at Camps Bay Beach.
On Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut, told IOL that there were no new developments in the case.
“Kindly be advised that the missing person is yet to be found.
“The circumstances are still under investigation,” Traut said.
Sfundo Ndumela, 21, a second year paralegal law student from Gauteng went missing on September 9, when visiting the beach with friends.
At the time, spokesperson for the the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Craig Lambinon said crews from the NSRI Bakoven and the City of Cape Town’s Water Rescue Network were activated immediately following reports of a drowning in between Camps Bay and Glen beach.
“A local unidentified surfer attempted to reach the casualty before he disappeared under the water,” Lambinon said.
He said by late afternoon the NSRI Bakoven’s sea rescue craft, Gemini Legend was deployed along with the EMS/AMS rescue helicopter to conduct a sea and air search.
Lambinon said rescue swimmers were deployed into the water where they performed free dive searches for the missing man, however, searches yielded no success.
CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley told the Cape Argus that students and staff members had been consoling the family and also visited Camps Bay beach for prayer vigils and assisted with lifts for the family members.
“We continue to liaise with the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) who co-ordinated the search. Our thoughts are with his family during this trying time,” said Kansley.