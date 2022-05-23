Stolen boat engines recovered, two arrested in Plettenberg Bay

Cape Town - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were found in possession of two boat engines worth R40 000 each. According to Southern Cape police, officers were deployed to hotspot areas to clamp down on crime in the area.

On Friday, before 10pm the Plettenberg Bay sector manager and his team of community volunteers conducted patrols on the R340 near Wittedrift, Plettenberg Bay, when they spotted a Ford Bantam bakkie. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, while approaching the vehicle officers noticed someone disembark from the vehicle and disappear into the bushes. The Gary Fisher bicycle worth R10 000 was found inside a house in Knysna. Photo: SAPS “They immediately proceeded with a search of the vehicle and found two Yamaha boat engines, valued at R40 000 each, concealed under a cloth.

“The occupants were unable to account for their possession thereof and were subsequently arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. “Further investigation revealed that the boat engines were stolen at Keurbooms River in the nearby vicinity during the week,” Spies said. The suspects, aged 30 and 38, were arrested and face charges of stolen property.

Their accomplice is yet to be arrested. In a separate incident in Knysna, police searched a house in Concordia and found a Gary Fisher bicycle valued at R10 000. “The police subsequently arrested a 28-year-old suspect on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

“Further investigation into the recovery of the bicycle confirmed that the bicycle was stolen during a burglary in Knysna earlier,” Spies said. The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday. [email protected]

