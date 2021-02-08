‘Strangled with a seatbelt’: Woman’s body found in car morning after a fight with husband

A Bonteheuwel grandmother was found dead in a broken-down car, allegedly strangled to death with a seatbelt. The heartbroken family of Shakiera Lucas, 51, say they were left in shock after making the horrific discovery on Saturday morning just hours after a heated argument with her husband. Edwina Jason, 57, says the last time she saw her sister was during the early hours of Saturday morning when she arrived at their mother’s home in Medlar Street. “She came here at about 1am after an argument with her husband,” says Edwina. “She always came to sleep here when they fought and we know him to be abusive all the years. Every time we phoned the police, they never came out.

“But on Saturday morning, she left again and we don’t know what happened afterwards, but at about 6am my brother saw the gate was open and went to look and found her with the seatbelt around her neck.”

Shakiera’s relatives rushed to cut the seatbelt. Her body was slumped in the passenger’s seat of her nephew’s car.

SOLEMN SATURDAY: Medlar Street neighbours shocked by death

“The car doesn’t ride and stands in the yard,” says Edwina.

“We don't know who did it because we didn’t see anything and we didn’t hear anything. Shakiera worked as a machinist at the Levi factory and has three children and three grandchildren.

“Her youngest daughter is only 12 years old and her children are not doing well.”

She says no arrests have been made and they are still waiting to hear from police.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says no foul play is suspected, as cops believe Shakiera committed suicide.

“It is suspected that she was responsible for her own death and a death inquest case docket has been registered,” he says.

Edwina disagrees: “My sister wouldn’t hurt herself.”

SHOCK: People at the house where the woman’s body was found

Meanwhile, Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says Traut’s statement is confusing as the Bishop Lavis Police Station released a statement saying Shakiera was strangled.

“You can’t physically strangle yourself. How can the police make such a determination so quickly?” he asks.

“Were fingerprints taken from the car and her body? Were witness statements taken? Something is fishy here.

“Failing which SAPS must not cut corners, they have a job to do and it must be thoroughly and properly.”

