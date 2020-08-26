Stray bullet kills woman attending first open-air church service since lockdown

Cape Town – A mother from Tambo Village was killed while attending an open-air church service on Sunday. The heartbroken family of Philiswa Ncithi, 48, say all she wanted to do was worship, but instead, she was left fighting for her life after heartless gangsters opened fire in the area and she was hit by a stray bullet. Sister Noluthembeko, 36, says the family was at home in Oliver Tambo Avenue on Sunday evening when Philiswa heard the service begin. “She heard the keyboards playing and was excited,” says Noluthembeko. “She was a devoted Christian and loved going to church, but because of the lockdown, she was not at service for a long time.

“So when a church hosted the service outside, she ran to go and attend.”

Her 11-year-old nephew, Thulile, was standing next to Philiswa and said he heard the gunshot.

“We were standing opposite the field when I heard a gunshot. I heard the bullet come past me and I saw her fall on the ground and I ran home to tell my grandmother what happened,” he says.

Noluthembeko and a neighbour rushed Philiswa to Heideveld Emergency Centre.

“She was lying quietly in the car and when we got there, the ambulance took her.

“My neighbour went in first and when I got in, they told me she had already passed away.

“They said the bullet struck her in the chest and went in through the left side of her body,” says the heartbroken sister.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela confirmed the incident, which happened on the corner of Oliver Tambo Avenue and Chris Hani Street.

“A case of murder has been registered for investigation and no arrests have been made at this stage," Majikela says.

When the Daily Voice visited Philiswa’s home yesterday, her mother was crying inconsolably as relatives surrounded her.

Noluthembeko says Philiswa was unemployed and looked after her elderly mother.

“She was married, but in 2017 her husband died from diabetes and three months later her son died from leukemia.

“She was a devoted Christian who loved going to church and looking after her mother,” says Noluthembeko.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Manenberg SAPS on 021 699 9400.

