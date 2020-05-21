Stray bullet strikes 13-year-old Cape Town boy on his bum

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - This Scottsdene mom became hysterical on Tuesday when she heard her son had been shot. Thirteen-year-old Reece van Wyk was hit in the buttocks by a stray bullet during an alleged gang shooting near Geneva Court on Tuesday morning. Mom Jo-Ann van Wyk, 55, says it was her worst nightmare come true. “It was shortly before 11am when my husband sent our son Reece to the shop here close to us,” she explains. “He came home walking with a bullet in his body. He struggled to walk up the stairs.

“When I arrived I became hysterical when I heard he’d been shot, I was so shocked.

“My husband William had to calm me down, it’s the first time something like this happened to us. I could see my son was wounded but at that stage I did not know he was shot in the buttocks.”

She says someone called the Kraaifontein police who arrived within minutes.

“I thank those officers for their quick response. They rushed with my son to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital.

“The doctor treated him but told us to come back on Friday to see what they can do about the bullet which is now stuck in a muscle in his buttock.”

Despite Kraaifontein police escorting the boy to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital at 11am on Tuesday, provincial police said they are not aware of the incident.

“Kindly be advised that this office has no record of this matter,” said Captain FC Van Wyk.

Daily Voice