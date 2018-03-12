Tyrin Arends, 9, was struck while walking in Erica Way, Tafelsig on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A Sunday tradition turned deadly after men dicing down a Mitchells Plain street crashed into a father and his sons, leaving one dead.

Nine-year-old Tyrin Arends, his father Theo and his younger brother were walking home down Erica Way in Tafelsig after buying koeksisters.

The family was walking on the pavement when they were struck by two cars, a Ford Escort and Toyota Corolla, which witnesses say had been racing before crashing into each other and spinning out of control.

On Monday, Tyrin’s devastated mother, Tania Arends, said her eldest son took the brunt of the hit.

“Tyrin, his father and brother were on their way home after buying koeksisters and custard when they were hit by the cars,” she says.

Dicers were speeding along Erica Way. Picture: Jack Lestrade

“Witnesses say the men, who were dicing, swerved for a taxi, and crashed into each other and then into them."

“They hit all three of them, but Tyrin felt the brunt of it and his injuries were extensive.”

Tyrin, who was a Grade 3 learner at Huguenot Primary School, died due to his injuries.

“Paramedics revived him on the scene. He had a hole in his back, his pelvis was broken and he had brain damage,” Tania says, fighting back tears.

“When he got to the hospital, they said he was brain dead and we were told there is nothing more that could be done.”

On Monday, the custard, Tyrin’s slipper and the plastic packet containing the koeksisters were still on the pavement where the tragedy struck.

Eyewitness Godfrey Adams, 55, says the cars nearly hit him as well.

Godfrey Adams says car nearly struck him too. Picture: Jack Lestrade





“I just came in by my gate and that crash happened. They nearly went through my house. It was a Ford Escort and Toyota Corolla. My tree was broken in two on impact,” Adams says.

“The council even had to replace the kragboksie on the corner after the accident. Had I been outside a second later, I would also have been hit by those guys.”

He adds: “Those guys were dicing all morning and this road is known for the dicing. We have been asking for speed humps as this road is not safe.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut confirms a case of culpable homicide is being investigated, but no arrests have been made yet.

