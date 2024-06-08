Street Store for the homeless is back again

This year marks ten years of bringing dignity to homeless people around the world through clothing. Street Store, the world’s first rent-free, premises-free, pop-up clothing store for the homeless, has evolved from a simple idea in Cape Town into a global movement with over 1,000 stores in hundreds of locations worldwide.

From Mexico to New Zealand, Ghana to India, Peru to Pakistan, Canada to the US, and beyond, the Street Store has made a global impact. The next two events will be held in South Africa, on June 11 at The Haven Night Shelter in Green Point, Cape Town, and on June 22 at The Salvation Army in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Donations of good, clean, pre-loved clothes are welcomed at M&C Saatchi Abel’s offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Reflecting on the growth of this concept, Mike Abel says: “Do you remember the car called SsangYong Musso that proudly proclaimed it was ‘Powered by Mercedes-Benz’? The Street Store is powered by Ubuntu. Every Street Store relies on the generosity of people. A decade of Street Stores is a testament to humanity’s kindness.” Abel emphasises the importance of creativity in this initiative. “The Street Store shows how creativity can be a force for good, helping disadvantaged communities move forward with dignity. It’s an idea that resonates with the human spirit globally, transcending borders, languages, and cultures, and driving sustainable change.” To learn more about the upcoming Street Stores, get involved, or even run your own Street Store, visit thestreetstore.org or the Street Store Facebook page (facebook.com/thestreetstoreorg) for all the latest events.