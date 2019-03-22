Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The majority union at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday said its members would down tools next week Thursday if their wage demands were not met. In a statement, the Public Servants Association (PSA), said it had issued Sars with a notice to embark on strike action after wage negotiations collapsed.

The unions, which represents almost half of the workforce at Sars, is demanding a 11.4 percent salary increase, a single-term agreement and pay progression, among others.

“The strike action is as a result of prolonged wage negotiations between parties, that unfortunately could not be resolved, despite the intervention by the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)," PSA general manager Ivan Fredericks said.

"The negotiations started in November 2018 and parties could not reach an agreement for the past 4 months. The PSA submitted an internal dispute to resolve the matter without any success. As a result, the PSA had no option but to declare a dispute to the CCMA. A certificate of non-resolution was subsequently issued after the conciliation failed."

African News Agency/ANA