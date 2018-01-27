Miss South Africa, Adé van Heerden, dressed in an Afrofuturistic dress by Cape Town designer Mzukisi Mbane from Imprint with Sun Met favourite Somnambulism during the horses' spa day at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency

Cape Town - It seems South African celebrities are keeping their cards very close to their chests when it comes to their outfits for today’s Sun Met. The glamorous event takes place at the Kenilworth Racecourse and is sure to attract A-list celebrities from across Mzansi.

Two of this year’s main attractions will undoubtedly be eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt, who is the guest of honour of the co-sponsor of the event, champagne producer GH Mumm.

Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, will also add some sparkle to the event, but she too remained tight-lipped about her dress and designer.

Miss South Africa, Adé van Heerden, is expected to dazzle in a Gert-Johan Coetzee design.

“Definitely not something you expect a Miss SA to wear, but Gert focused on expressing my femininity in a chic, African way,” she said.

Van Heerden will have a wardrobe change for the night-time festivities, but added that her second gown for the evening “is still a surprise”.

Other local celebrities who will be attending the event include KFM 94.5 breakfast co-host, Sherlin Barends, who will be wearing Jacques LaGrange Couture. She will be joined by her colleague, Sibongile Mafu, who will be wearing Zando. Barron Hufkie from The Flash Drive on Kfm 94.5 will be wearing Chulaap.

Good Hope FM and Expresso presenter Leigh-Anne Williams said her dress was inspired by the birthplace of humankind and features the colour green, flowers and life.

“I decided to veer away from prints. Everybody is going to go for strong prints and my outfit will stand out in a sea of print,” she said.

Williams said a friend in London, Nico Bosch, who is a milliner, had sent her the headpiece which was influenced by wood and flowers, and the idea for the dress was born from the headpiece.

Other celebs at the event include Linda Mtoba, former Miss SA and Miss World, Rolene Strauss, actress Bonnie Mbuli, Melody Molale, Thapelo Mokoena, former soccer stars Neil Tovey and Mark Williams, MMA fighter Garreth “Soldierboy” McLellan, Akhona Ndungane, Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth, Steve Kitshoff and Breyton Paulse.

World-renowned illusionist Dynamo will also be in attendance. Dynamo, whose real name is Steven Frayne, is an award-winning English magician, best known for his television show Dynamo: Magician Impossible.

Weekend Argus caught up with him at the KFM studios yesterday morning and asked him: “Why magic?”, to which he replied: “Because it brings wonder to the world.”

Some of the magician’s greatest feats to date include walking across the River Thames, levitating at the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and creating the biggest live magic tour yet seen.

Dynamo has visited SA the country many times before. “I love it here and the people are awesome,” he said.

The magician said he did a series of mental and visual exercises and “puts some good tunes on” before he performs.

Dynamo has filled stadiums across the world, including Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“My biggest audience was probably 12000 people at the O2 Arena in London, although my TV show has been seen by over 400million people worldwide.”

His favourite tricks were moving the sunglasses on UK rap star Tinie Tempah and putting someone’s phone in a bottle.

Weekend Argus