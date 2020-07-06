Surfer rescued in Granger Bay after losing board

Cape Town – A surfer had to be rescued after his surfboard leash snapped at the Thermos surf spot, between Granger Bay and the Green Point Lighthouse, on Sunday.

The NSRI Table Bay duty crew were activated at 4.35pm following witness reports of a surfer appearing to be in difficulty while swimming towards Granger Bay, Robyn Silverstone, the NSRI Table Bay duty controller, said in a statement on Monday.

An NSRI Bakoven rescue swimmer responded directly to the scene and NSRI Bakoven duty crew were placed on alert.

A fellow surfer came to his aid and he was able to swim to rocks at Granger Bay. In a lull between the incoming sets of waves, the distressed surfer managed to reach the Dolosse at the Radisson Blu Hotel, said Silverstone.

He was helped out of the water at the hotel, where the NSRI crew assisted him.