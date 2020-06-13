Suspect, 28, arrested for murder of mom, daughter in Belhar

Cape Town – Belhar detectives are investigating a case of a double murder following the discovery of two bodies yesterday.

The bodies of the victims, aged 27 and 7, who are believed to be mother and daughter, were discovered about 4pm in Comerce street in Belhar, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

"The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body, while the child was found on the bathroom floor. A 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on charges of murder on Monday," said Rwexana.

On Thursday, Flying Squad members arrested a 52-year-old man in Lotus River, Grassy Park, for allegedly contravening the Sea Fisheries Act.

Police searched a house and found eight crayfish and 3 121 crayfish tails sealed in 11 bags with an estimated street value of R150 000.