Cape Town - A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Philippi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he was arrested in possession of more than 90 cellphones. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said he allegedly stole the cellphones during a robbery of a retail store in the Gugulethu mall.

The Western Cape Flying Squad arrested the suspect at a home in Ngabangaba Street in Crossroads. His accomplices fled.

Rwexana said two other suspects, aged 23 and 25, in an unrelated case, are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court where they face a charge of hijacking.

"On Saturday the suspects allegedly grabbed and pulled off the driver from a motorbike and hijacked it while he was in Eisleben Road in Philippi. They were apprehended over the weekend."

African News Agency (ANA)