Suspect arrested after girl, 4, shot in the head

A MANHUNT for the suspect who shot a four-year-old girl in Hanover Park has paid off after a 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning.

Cops flooded the area after the girl was struck in the head by a bullet on Thursday.

According to a report by Anti-Gang Unit head, Major-General Andre Lincoln, the girl was struck in the side of her head along with a 15-year-old girl who was shot in the foot. Two women aged 29 and 35 were also shot as well as a 26-year-old man.

According to a resident, who asked not to be named, the heartless gunman opened fire while children were playing.

“They just started shooting and four-year-old Chloe was hit in the head. There were ... other innocent people shot and everyone was panicking and upset. The girl’s family has gone to Red Cross Hospital because she must have an eye operation. We are all praying that she survives but the community is very angry and worried about her.”