Grassy Park Police Station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says while chasing a man after seeing him leave a drug dealer in Parkwood on Wednesday, the vigilant officers expected to find drugs but got a fright to see the man in possession of a loaded home-made gun.
He says while out on patrol shortly after 6am, officers spotted the 36-year-old suspect leave a drug house run by the Americans gang in Parkwood Avenue.
“He was behaving suspiciously and they chased after him,” says Laing.
“When they caught him in Viljoen Walk, they searched him and they found this zip gun.