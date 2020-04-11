Suspect held for teen's rape at Strandfontein camp for homeless

The incident, which has been widely reported on crime watch groups on social media, took place on Good Friday.



Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the arrest and said that the suspect will appear at he Mitchells Plain Magitrate's Court on Tuesday.

The Strandfontein site, which houses around 2 000 homeless people relocated by the City of Cape Town for the duration of the national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, has been mired in controversy since the City's relocation plan was announced. Cape Town - Police have confirmed that a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of an 18-year old girl at the City of Cape Town's temporary camp for homeless people in Strandfontein.





Many homeless people at the site have accused the City of forcefully moving them there and keeping them in conditions which some have described as akin to a concentration camp.





Cape Town residents have been called on to take a stand against the Strandfontein temporary shelter provided to the homeless by the City of Cape Town in response to the Covid-19 lockdown.





Volunteers from different Community Action Networks have written a letter listing their objections and concerns about the living conditions at the Strandfontein Sports ground site. The group have encouraged people to sign the letter before Monday, 13 April 2020 at midday, as it will be sent to Mayor Dan Plato.

"The crisis that we are facing exposes more acutely the depth of poverty and inequality in Cape Town. As the regulations and lockdown begin to bite, too many people are hungry and without a home or access to opportunities to survive," the letter states.





