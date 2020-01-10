Suspect in Michaela Williams murder a convicted rapist









Michaela Williams, 12, who went missing in Pelikan Park, was found dead in Philippi. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The man charged with the murder of Michaela Williams from Pelican Park was released from prison a year ago after being convicted and sentenced for rape. The 48-year-old, who lives two doors away from the girl’s family in Crane Street, New Horizon, allegedly bludgeoned the 12-year-old to death with a concrete slab. After being questioned by police, he told cops where he had dumped her body, which was then found in the early hours of on Thursday morning in nearby Philippi, said police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa. Michaela’s mother reported her missing at the Grassy Park police station on Wednesday and a search was immediately launched, and neighbours and residents questioned. A police source said when cops learnt about the suspect and his conviction, they interrogated him.

Potelwa explained: “Vital information was followed as part of the investigation and the suspect interviewed. The interview led to him pointing out where the body was.

“The suspect has subsequently been charged with murder and is expected in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court (on Friday). A post-mortem will soon be conducted to determine how she died and whether any more charges could be added.”

Michaela’s body was found in Schaapkraal under trees. Picture: Jack Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)





At this stage it is not clear if the child had been raped.

On Thursday, Michaela’s family spoke to the Daily Voice about her disappearance.

Michaela vanished on Wednesday while playing outside her home.

Cops and crime fighters search of nearby vlei for the Grade 6 Buck Road Primary pupil was to no avail.

At 7pm, after learning about his rape conviction, police interviewed the suspect who allegedly admitted to killing the child and dumping her body.

The man later led cops to trees along 9th Avenue in Schaapkraal where he had dumped her and covered her body with bushes.

She was dressed in the black miniskirt and orange top she wore when she disappeared.

Michaela’s heartbroken mother, Beatrice Adams, 40, spoke about the last time she saw her child alive.

Michaela’s mother, Beatrice Adams. Picture: Jack Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)





She said Michaela loved the soapie Gebroke Harte, which airs at 8pm, and watched it every day at a neighbour’s home.

She said on Tuesday, Michaela had supper in their enclosed backyard, with her brother, his girlfriend and her cousin.

Beatrice was washing herself and her youngest child, and said Michaela was supposed to wash next.

“I could hear them talking while I washed myself and the baby,” said the mother.

“I put water on for Michaela as she was the next one to wash. I didn’t dish myself supper yet. The voices went quiet and I thought they were in front of the house, that was the last time I saw her.”

“I do not want to speak about the case or the suspect, those questions will be answered by the police,” she said.

“I know my life will never be the same again. There is a big part missing from our family. Now I need to focus on being strong for my family and to heal from inside.”

Angry residents are calling for the death penalty, saying it’s the only way to keep children safe.

Resident Kim Webb, 36, said: “This person already had a rape charge against him and now he has gone further and murdered someone.

“When he goes to prison, he is released for good behaviour. Jail in and jail out, I think they need to bring back the death penalty. Now we sign a petition that he must not be in Pelican Park, but what about the other communities?”

Daily Voice