Suspect nabbed after Cape Town cop dies in alleged hijacking incident

Cape Town – A suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court tomorrow for his alleged involvement in a hijacking incident that led to the death of an off-duty policeman. On August 12, Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela, who was stationed at the Wynberg police station, was stabbed in KTC, Gugulethu, and succumbed to his injuries two days later in hospital.

Mbucela’s vehicle was later recovered on the same day with the help of the local crime prevention unit. The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team followed up on leads which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect yesterday, said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani. ’’The property of the deceased was recovered in the possession of the suspect. The suspect will be facing charges of hijacking, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances,’’ said Hani.