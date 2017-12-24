Cape Town - Western Cape police arrested a 41-year-old man for armed robbery on Saturday, after a person was robbed of a substantial amount of money after leaving a bank in Table View, Cape Town.

"The registration number of the getaway vehicle led police to Langa where they discovered that the number plate was cloned. While in the Langa area, they spotted a vehicle resembling the getaway vehicle, a white VW Polo. Following a brief pursuit, the occupants jumped out and fled further on foot," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"The driver, a 41-year-old man was apprehended in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, R8600 cash and three cellular telephones. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Mowbray during last month."

Traut said it was also established that the same vehicle was involved in an armed robbery in Kuils River earlier in December.

"While the suspect’s accomplices are being sought, he is scheduled to make a court appearance on Wednesday next week."

African News Agency