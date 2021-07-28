Suspect taken to police station by family after he allegedly killed girlfriend

Cape Town – The family of a man suspected of killing his girlfriend took him to Khayelitsha police station to hand himself over. The 25-year-old suspect had shot and killed his girlfriend in Makhuzeni Street in Browns Farm, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Wednesday.

’’The suspect thereafter fled to Khayelitsha, but his family brought him to Khayelitsha police station after they heard that he had killed someone,’’ Van Wyk said. A 20-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday after he and accomplices allegedly robbed and hijacked a man who had advertised on Facebook Market Place on July 18 in Tywaka Street in Browns Farm, Philippi. ’’The complainant had advertised on Facebook Market Place that he was selling a computer box. The suspect showed interest and arrangements were made for the complainant to bring the computer box,’’ said Van Wyk.

’’The complainant was with his friend when the would-be buyer met them and took them to a house where they would test the computer box. The complainant and friend were approached by about nine men, who robbed them and hijacked their vehicle and drove away with it. ’’Further investigation led to the arrest of this suspect and further arrests are expected.’’ Three other suspects aged between 20 and 25, are also expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and hijacking.

A man appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of murder. He is alleged to have shot and killed a 63-year-old man involved in the taxi business on July 18 in Sihlanu Avenue in Nyanga. Three suspects – aged 17, 18 and 25 – were due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court today on charges relating to an armed robbery committed on Sunday evening at a garage in Govan Mbeki Road in Nyanga. ’’The suspects attacked and robbed the complainant of his firearm while he went to fill up his car at the garage. The trio were arrested after the complainant called the police to assist him,“ Van Wyk said.