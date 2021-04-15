Suspect to appear over murder of off-duty Steenberg cop

Cape Town – A 30-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal killing of Sergeant Malose Percival Libelo, who was stationed at Steenberg police station.

The 38-year-old Libelo was found lying in the street, shot in the head, on Tuesday in front of Basmillian shop in Disa Street, Capricorn. Libelo was off-duty at the time of the killing.

The Hawks National Priority Violent Crime team, together with the National Intervention Unit, acted promptly on information relating to the murder of Libelo, the Hawks said in a statement on Thursday.

’’Upon their search, they then discovered the official firearm belonging to the deceased. Subsequently, the 30-year old suspect, linked through information received, was arrested and charged with murder.’’

The suspect is expected to appear in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.