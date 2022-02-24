Suspected Brazilian drug mule held at Cape Town International Airport appears in court

CAPE TOWN – An alleged Brazilian drug mule who was arrested on Tuesday, February 22, made her first appearance today (Thursday) at the Bellville Magistrate's Court. Tania Cavalcante Amarante (28) was busted at Cape Town International Airport, allegedly in possession of cocaine and heroin with a combined street value of R870 000.

Her arrest came after a multi-disciplinary operations team, which included members of the Hawks’ Narcotics Bureau, SARS, and Crime intelligence, acted on a tip-off about a suspect travelling from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to Cape Town on board Qatar Airways. Upon searching her luggage, the authorities allegedly found more than 2,7 kg of cocaine and 200g of heroin concealed in her luggage and shoes. Amarante was immediately arrested and the drugs seized for further investigation. The acting provincial head of the Hawks in the Western Cape, Brigadier Mushavhaduvha Ramovha, has praised the joint team for the drug bust success.