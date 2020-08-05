Suspected hitman escapes after 80 residents pelt cops with stones

Cape Town – A suspected hitman is a free man after Parkwood residents attacked police, pelting them with stones as they tried to arrest the wanted gangster. Grassy Park Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing says after hunting for the suspect for more than a month, cops had to flee when they were attacked by a mob of 80 people wanting him to be released. “The suspect is a member of the Six Bobs gang and was formerly a shooter for the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang, but all of them jumped kamp (camp) to the Six Bobs after the JFK boss went to prison,” explains Laing. “He was wanted for a case of attempted murder, where he opened fire on innocent residents in July this year. Nobody was injured in the shooting, but a case was opened and we have been looking for him.” Laing says at 9.45am, cops on patrol in Parkwood spotted the gangster in Moosa Walk and proceeded to arrest him.

“The officers saw him standing in the street and were arresting him when the community attacked and rukked (pulled) him loose,” he says.

“He ran towards Parker’s Walk and the officers chased after him and handcuffed him, but then more than 80 residents descended on them with the women shouting for the men to take the officers’ firearms.”

Laing says the mob tackled the three cops and helped the hitman break free.

“They started to stone the police vehicle and thankfully no officers were hurt and there is only minor damage to the vehicle. But we are very disappointed in the community,” he says.

“This is the second time now officers have come under attack in that area when carrying out their duties.

“The people complain about gangsterism and then they protect the gangsters when police are doing their work.”

In May, a well-known drug dealer from Parkwood escaped after residents pelted cops with bricks as they arrested the man found in possession of 114 units of heroin.

Cops searched the suspect in Edna Court and after finding drugs and money on him, they proceeded to arrest him, but a group of aunties in gowns and swirlkouse hurled abuse at cops and called for gangsters to help attack the cops.

Daily Voice