Cape Town - Several suspects have been arrested for various crimes, ranging from being in possession of illegal firearms, dealing in drugs and hijacking, in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday.
Two suspects, aged 27 and 31, were arrested after they were found in possession of a 12 bore pistol, 9mm Berreta pistol and South African National Defence force (SANDF) regalia at a house in Khayelitsha.
Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the suspects were arrested by members of the Maitland Flying Squad on Thursday night. He said the vigilant members acted on information received and proceeded to the premises to conduct a further search and confiscated the firearms and SANDF regalia.
“Meanwhile, in Khayelitsha last night (Thursday), the members spotted a doubtful vehicle occupied by two unknown men and they instructed the driver to pull over,” said Malo.
Upon conducting a search in the vehicle, the members discovered 2 x .22 riffles and it was reported that the vehicle had been hijacked in Khayelitsha. The suspects were arrested and they are expected to make a court appearance once charged.