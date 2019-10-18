Suspects arrested after police seize firearms, drugs and stolen vehicle









Several suspects have been arrested for various crimes ranging from being in possession of illegal firearms, dealing in drugs and hijacking in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied/ SAPS Cape Town - Several suspects have been arrested for various crimes, ranging from being in possession of illegal firearms, dealing in drugs and hijacking, in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Friday. Two suspects, aged 27 and 31, were arrested after they were found in possession of a 12 bore pistol, 9mm Berreta pistol and South African National Defence force (SANDF) regalia at a house in Khayelitsha. Police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the suspects were arrested by members of the Maitland Flying Squad on Thursday night. He said the vigilant members acted on information received and proceeded to the premises to conduct a further search and confiscated the firearms and SANDF regalia. “Meanwhile, in Khayelitsha last night (Thursday), the members spotted a doubtful vehicle occupied by two unknown men and they instructed the driver to pull over,” said Malo. Upon conducting a search in the vehicle, the members discovered 2 x .22 riffles and it was reported that the vehicle had been hijacked in Khayelitsha. The suspects were arrested and they are expected to make a court appearance once charged.

In a separate incident, on Wednesday at about 7:30pm, police members attached to Malmesbury SAPS responded to an accident that occurred at Van Riebeek Road three kilometres outside Malmesbury and upon their arrival on the scene they found a foreign national outside his vehicle.

The man who was the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident was transported to a medical facility to receive medical attention under police guard. One of the eyewitnesses who was at the scene informed the members about a plastic bag which the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident had allegedly hidden in the grass. The members went to where the plastic bag was hidden and when they opened the plastic bag they found a total of 995 mandrax tablets and Tik weighing about 595 grams.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, appeared in Malmesbury Magistrate’s court on Friday for possession of drugs, Malo said.

